Tiaa, Fsb Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Amgen Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

Investment company Tiaa, Fsb (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Medtronic PLC, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, sells Amgen Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, International Business Machines Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa, Fsb. As of 2020Q4, Tiaa, Fsb owns 346 stocks with a total value of $26.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLQD, MDT, TSLA, EQIX, LVS, NXPI, ULTA, NFLX, LMT, WEC, WM, UPS, XLNX, ROK, YUM, ZBH, PNC, NVCR, NSRGY, MCO, MTB, MKC, XLI, IVE, ETN, DOV, DEO, FISV, CI, VXF, SCHB, RSP, IYY, VFH, XLB, KDP, VIA, AMRC, USMV, CDK, MPC, OGCP, ARMK, CZR, SUSA, SDY, BSM, KHC, SCHX, CTVA, SCHF, VTOL, SCHD, UL, DON, EZM, IJK, FOE, LNC, KR, JCI, IPG, ICE, HBAN, GSK, FFIN, MDU, EW, EIX, EV, CNP, CPB, AIG, AMX, RY, QQQX, HOMB, NEA, VLO, AEE, SLB, SYBT, RDS.A, BIP, RHHBY, OGE, NVS, NTRS, NI, NOV, MMP,

IWP, IEFA, IEMG, IWS, SCZ, SPSB, AGG, IWN, MUB, VWO, BND, VONG, EMB, QDF, VONV, AMLP, BIV, BABA, CRM, SPDW, SPEM, DIS, BP, IVW, ICF, IWB, AAPL, STPZ, AMT, SPGI, IWX, ITI, HON, MSFT, SPIP, NOW, HYG, PYPL, DG, BSX, XLU, FTV, DOW, XLF, VYM, VIG, BSV, VEU, EMLC, SUB, ITOT, DE, ES, MDLZ, INTC, HD, GIS, NEE, EXC, EMR, DD, PH, COST, CL, SCHW, CAT, CVS, BAX, BK, TFC, AMAT, VZ, PSX, V, BX, TMUS, MA, NUV, EBAY, WBA, WMT, ZTS, UNP, USB, TSM, TJX, LUV, SO, ROP, PFE, Reduced Positions: VOE, VUG, IWY, IVV, IWF, AMGN, VO, VOT, IWM, IWR, ATVI, FIS, IBM, NVDA, IWO, VTV, PLD, DUK, UNH, IJH, SPY, VB, VBR, ADBE, AMZN, CCK, JPM, LRCX, NKE, PEP, QCOM, XPO, LYB, FB, IJR, IWD, SHY, TIP, VBK, VGT, VHT, VOX, VPU, VTI, VV, XLRE, XLV, T, LNT, ALL, MO, AEP, AZN, ADP, BAC, CSX, COF, CVX, C, COP, ED, CPRT, GLW, DHR, D, EOG, LLY, ENB, EPD, XOM, FAST, F, GE, HALO, HPQ, ITW, KMB, LOW, MAR, MRK, MS, PPG, PG, PEG, ROST, STT, SYK, SYY, TGT, TXN, TMO, RTX, VLY, WFC, XEL, PM, CHTR, GM, FATE, GOOG, HPE, CARR, OTIS, CWI, EEM, EFA, IAU, IUSG, IWV, MDYG, QQQ, SLYG, SLYV, SPYG, SPYV, VCR, VNQ, XLK, XLP, XLY,

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 59,599,660 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 32,029,418 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 20,073,171 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 15,395,031 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.97% iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) - 15,171,403 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.35%

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 455,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 113,534 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $844.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,769 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $719.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 118,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95. The stock is now traded at around $300.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 25,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.97%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 15,395,031 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.62%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 533,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 546,346 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 54.29%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $260.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 99,341 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in BP PLC by 960.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 397,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 46.06%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $171.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 165,705 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01.

Tiaa, Fsb sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.