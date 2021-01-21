Beasley Broadcast Group Prices Upsized Notes Offering

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBGI) (the “Company”), a multi-platform media company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Beasley Mezzanine Holdings, LLC (the “Issuer”), priced its offering of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 8.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The size of the offering was increased by $20.0 million from the previously announced offering size of $280.0 million. The Notes were offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.



The Notes are expected to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and each of the Company’s existing domestic majority owned subsidiaries and certain future material domestic majority owned subsidiaries on a senior secured first-priority basis, subject to certain exceptions, limitations and permitted liens. The Issuer expects to use the net proceeds of this offering to repay in full existing indebtedness under the Company’s senior secured credit facilities and certain other indebtedness, with remaining proceeds to be added to the Issuer’s balance sheet and used for general corporate purposes. The Notes offering is expected to close on February 2, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, the Company was founded in 1961 by George G. Beasley, who remains the Company’s Chairman of the Board. The Company owns and operates 63 stations (47 FM and 16 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 20 million consumers listen to the Company’s radio stations weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets, and millions regularly engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. The Company recently acquired a majority interest in the Overwatch League’s Houston Outlaws esports team and owns BeasleyXP, a national esports content hub.

