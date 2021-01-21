>
Equinix Inc (EQIX) CFO Keith D Taylor Sold $2.4 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: EQIX -1.08%

CFO of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith D Taylor (insider trades) sold 3,291 shares of EQIX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $716.85 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $64.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $719.900000 with a P/E ratio of 141.15 and P/S ratio of 10.74. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.47%. Equinix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Equinix Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 9,738 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $710.18. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Keith D Taylor sold 3,291 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.85. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Product Officer Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.46% since.
  • Chief Sales Officer Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,111 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.
  • Chief Legal and HR Officer Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,608 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $717.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.
  • Executive Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.42% since.
  • Chief Customer & Rev Officer Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,020 shares of EQIX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $716.95. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.

