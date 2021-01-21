>
Littelfuse Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 21, 2021 | About: NAS:LFUS -1.96%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, today announced that the company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.48 per share on March 4, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2021.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a global manufacturer of leading technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in automotive and commercial vehicles, industrial applications, data and telecommunications, medical devices, consumer electronics, and appliances. Our 11,000 worldwide associates partner with customers to design, manufacture and deliver innovative, high-quality solutions, for a safer, greener and increasingly connected world - everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.



