>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:NSA -1.45%


National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number 637870205).



For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s common shareholders were classified as follows:



Declaration Date



Record Date



Payment Date



Total Distribution





Per Share



Ordinary





Dividends


Per Share



Non-dividend


Distributions


Per Share



2/20/2020



3/13/2020



3/31/2020



$ 0.33



$ 0.242315



$ 0.087685



5/21/2020



6/15/2020



6/30/2020



$ 0.33



$ 0.242315



$ 0.087685



8/20/2020



9/15/2020



9/30/2020



$ 0.34



$ 0.249658



$ 0.090342



11/12/2020



12/15/2020



12/31/2020



$ 0.35



$ 0.257000



$ 0.093000



Totals for 2020



$ 1.35



$ 0.991288



$ 0.358712



For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s preferred shareholders were classified as follows:



Declaration Date



Record Date



Payment Date



Total Distribution





Per Share



Ordinary





Dividends


Per Share



Non-dividend


Distributions


Per Share



2/20/2020



3/13/2020



3/31/2020



$ 0.375



$ 0.375



$ 0.00



5/21/2020



6/15/2020



6/30/2020



$ 0.375



$ 0.375



$ 0.00



8/20/2020



9/15/2020



9/30/2020



$ 0.375



$ 0.375



$ 0.00



11/12/2020



12/15/2020



12/31/2020



$ 0.375



$ 0.375



$ 0.00



Totals for 2020



$ 1.50



$ 1.50



$ 0.00



The ordinary dividends in the tables above are “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A, reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV.



NSA recommends its shareholders consult their individual tax advisors should there be any related questions regarding the above tables.



Upcoming Industry Conference



NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, March 8 – 11, 2021.



About National Storage Affiliates Trust



National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at [url="]www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com[/url]. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005924/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)