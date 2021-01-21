National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions





Declaration Date







Record Date







Payment Date







Total Distribution











Per Share







Ordinary











Dividends





Per Share







Non-dividend





Distributions





Per Share







2/20/2020







3/13/2020







3/31/2020







$ 0.33







$ 0.242315







$ 0.087685







5/21/2020







6/15/2020







6/30/2020







$ 0.33







$ 0.242315







$ 0.087685







8/20/2020







9/15/2020







9/30/2020







$ 0.34







$ 0.249658







$ 0.090342







11/12/2020







12/15/2020







12/31/2020







$ 0.35







$ 0.257000







$ 0.093000







Totals for 2020







$ 1.35







$ 0.991288







$ 0.358712









Declaration Date







Record Date







Payment Date







Total Distribution











Per Share







Ordinary











Dividends





Per Share







Non-dividend





Distributions





Per Share







2/20/2020







3/13/2020







3/31/2020







$ 0.375







$ 0.375







$ 0.00







5/21/2020







6/15/2020







6/30/2020







$ 0.375







$ 0.375







$ 0.00







8/20/2020







9/15/2020







9/30/2020







$ 0.375







$ 0.375







$ 0.00







11/12/2020







12/15/2020







12/31/2020







$ 0.375







$ 0.375







$ 0.00







Totals for 2020







$ 1.50







$ 1.50







$ 0.00





www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the tax treatment of its 2020 distributions on its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number 637870205).For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s common shareholders were classified as follows:For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, distributions to NSA’s preferred shareholders were classified as follows:The ordinary dividends in the tables above are “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A, reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV.NSA recommends its shareholders consult their individual tax advisors should there be any related questions regarding the above tables.NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference, March 8 – 11, 2021.National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

