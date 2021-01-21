>
Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:ESRT -3.15%


Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after close of markets on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



During the conference call, the Company’s officers will review fourth quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period. The earnings release and supplemental package will be available prior to the quarterly conference call on the Company's website, [url="]www.empirestaterealtytrust.com[/url], under "Quarterly Earnings" in the “Investors” section.



Webcast



The conference call will also be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at [url="]www.empirestaterealtytrust.com[/url]. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.



To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:



Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.


Domestic: 1-877-407-3982


International: 1-201-493-6780





Conference Call Playback:





Domestic: 1-844-512-2921


International: 1-412-317-6671


Passcode: 13715501


The playback can be accessed through February 25, 2021



About Empire State Realty Trust



Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of Sept. 30, 2020, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.



Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio [url="]ENERGY+STAR[/url] certified. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified [url="]WELL+Health-Safety+Rating[/url] for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible [url="]GRESB[/url] 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a [url="]Fitwel[/url] Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit [url="]empirestaterealtytrust.com[/url] and follow ESRT on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url] and [url="]LinkedIn[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005792/en/


