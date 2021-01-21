>
Bank OZK Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Management Comments

January 21, 2021 | About: OZK -1.56%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) ( OZK) fourth quarter and full year 2020 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website http://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK ( OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 branches, loan production offices and other offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88dfa7d2-9c3b-4cdc-ab06-beaa68ef9e3b

Investor Contact:Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336
Media Contact:Susan Blair (501) 978-2217
