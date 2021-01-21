Dynex Capital, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2020 on February 4, 2021

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE: DX) is scheduled to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, before the market opens. In conjunction with this report, the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 10:00 am ET to discuss its financial results and business outlook.The live audio webcast will be accessible online at [url="]www.dynexcapital.com[/url] on the homepage under “Current Events.” An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company website approximately two hours after the live call ends.Participants who wish to join the call by phone must register using the following link: [url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F6326989[/url]After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including the dial-in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance.Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, which invests in mortgage assets on a leveraged basis. The Company invests in Agency and non-Agency RMBS, CMBS, and CMBS IO. Additional information about Dynex Capital, Inc. is available at [url="]www.dynexcapital.com[/url].

