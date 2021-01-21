>
Pinterest to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

January 21, 2021


Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) will release financial results and a letter to shareholders for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on the same day.



A live webcast of the conference call and related earnings release materials can be accessed on Pinterest’s Investor Relations website at [url="]investor.pinterestinc.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.



Disclosure Information



Pinterest uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.



About Pinterest



Pinterest is a visual discovery engine people use to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations and more. People have saved more than 240 billion Pins across a range of interests, which others with similar tastes can discover through search and recommendations. Headquartered in San Francisco, Pinterest launched in 2010 and has hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world. Available on iOS and Android, and at [url="]pinterest.com[/url].

