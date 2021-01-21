>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 21, 2021 | About: CSV +0.46%

HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 21, 2021 declared the quarterly dividend of 10¢ per share payable on March 1, 2021 to common share record holders as of February 8, 2021.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 178 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 12 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email [email protected].

Source: Carriage Services, Inc.

ti?nf=ODEzOTgwNSMzOTIxNjc1IzIwODQ4MDg=
68bfa4e0-8091-4d50-bd42-61be94d80aeb

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)