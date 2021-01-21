>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Centerspace Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:CSR -1.23%

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2020 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Common Shares

01/02/20

01/15/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375

CUSIP: 15202L1070

03/31/20

04/09/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375

Symbol: CSR

06/30/20

07/10/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375



09/30/20

10/09/20

$0.700000

$0.055360

$0.549265

$0.095375

$0.095375




$2.800000

$0.221440

$2.197060

$0.381500

$0.381500











Security

Description

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Cash
Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Taxable
Distribution

Return of
Capital

Total
Capital
Gain

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Series C Preferred

03/16/20

03/31/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160

Shares

06/15/20

06/30/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160

CUSIP: 15202L2060

09/15/20

09/30/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160

Symbol: CSR

12/15/20

12/31/20

$0.4140625

$0.3576465

$0.000000

$0.0564160

$0.0564160




$1.6562500

$1.4305860

$0.000000

$0.2256640

$0.2256640











About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company now owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-announces-2020-dividend-allocations-301212720.html

SOURCE Centerspace


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)