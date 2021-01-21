Centerspace Announces 2020 Dividend Allocations

PR Newswire
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2020 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.
Security
Description
Record
Payable
Cash
Ordinary
Return of
Total
Unrecaptured
Common Shares
01/02/20
01/15/20
$0.700000
$0.055360
$0.549265
$0.095375
$0.095375
CUSIP: 15202L1070
03/31/20
04/09/20
$0.700000
$0.055360
$0.549265
$0.095375
$0.095375
Symbol: CSR
06/30/20
07/10/20
$0.700000
$0.055360
$0.549265
$0.095375
$0.095375
09/30/20
10/09/20
$0.700000
$0.055360
$0.549265
$0.095375
$0.095375
$2.800000
$0.221440
$2.197060
$0.381500
$0.381500
Security
Description
Record
Payable
Cash
Ordinary
Return of
Total
Unrecaptured
Series C Preferred
03/16/20
03/31/20
$0.4140625
$0.3576465
$0.000000
$0.0564160
$0.0564160
Shares
06/15/20
06/30/20
$0.4140625
$0.3576465
$0.000000
$0.0564160
$0.0564160
CUSIP: 15202L2060
09/15/20
09/30/20
$0.4140625
$0.3576465
$0.000000
$0.0564160
$0.0564160
Symbol: CSR
12/15/20
12/31/20
$0.4140625
$0.3576465
$0.000000
$0.0564160
$0.0564160
$1.6562500
$1.4305860
$0.000000
$0.2256640
$0.2256640
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company now owns 68 apartment communities consisting of 12,166 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2020 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Contact Information
Emily Miller, Investor Relations
Phone : (701) 837-7104
E-mail : [email protected]
