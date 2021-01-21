>
PRNewswire
Articles 

Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADX -0.39% NYSE:PEO -1.7%

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today declared a distribution of $0.10 per share, payable February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record February 12, 2021, consisting of $0.03 net investment income and $0.03 long-term capital gain, both realized in 2020, and $0.04 net investment income realized in 2021.

About Adams Funds

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Lyn Walther
Director of Shareholder Communications
410.752.5900
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-natural-resources-fund-declares-distribution-301212891.html

SOURCE Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.


