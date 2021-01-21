>
McDonald's Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:MCD -0.05%

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.29 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcdonalds-announces-quarterly-cash-dividend-301212914.html

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation


