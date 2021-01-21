>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2020 Performance

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:ADX -0.39% NYSE:PEO -1.7%

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund's investment returns for 2020. "The Energy market was exceptionally challenging in 2020. Our Fund benefited from its exposure to the Materials sector, offsetting some of the weakness in Energy," said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

Adams Funds (PRNewsFoto/Adams Funds)

The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the year was -22.2%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were -33.7% and 20.7%, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was -26.6%.

The Fund paid $0.73 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2020, producing an annual distribution rate of 6.1%, exceeding the Fund's annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2020 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 23, 2021.

ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/20)


1 Year

3 Year

5 Year

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)

-22.2%

-10.3%

-1.9%

Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)

-26.6%

-11.3%

-2.6%

S&P 500 Energy Sector

-33.7%

-15.3%

-5.2%

S&P 500 Materials Sector

20.7%

8.7%

13.1%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at the end of 2020, compared with the year earlier, was:


12/31/20

12/31/19

Net assets

$331,941,768

$561,468,757

Shares outstanding

24,121,714

29,874,578

Net asset value per share

$13.76

$18.79

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/20)


% of Net Assets

Exxon Mobil Corporation

16.9%

Chevron Corporation

14.1%

Linde plc

5.2%

ConocoPhillips

4.6%

Schlumberger NV

3.3%

EOG Resources, Inc.

3.2%

Phillips 66

3.0%

Sherwin-Williams Company

2.7%

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

2.6%

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

2.3%

Total

57.9%

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/20)


% of Net Assets

Energy


Integrated Oil & Gas

31.3%

Exploration & Production

16.6%

Refining & Marketing

8.2%

Equipment & Services

7.6%

Storage & Transportation

5.8%



Materials


Chemicals

19.3%

Metals & Mining

4.4%

Construction Materials

3.5%

Containers & Packaging

2.8%

###

About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

Contact:
Lyn Walther
Director of Shareholder Communications
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adams-natural-resources-fund-announces-2020-performance-301212889.html

SOURCE Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)