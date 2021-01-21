>
Potomac Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend

January 21, 2021 | About: OTCPK:PTBS +0%

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 21, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: PTBS), the one bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town (BCT), declared a $0.07 per share dividend at their January board meeting. The dividend is for all shareholders of record on February 3, 2021 and will be paid on February 10, 2021.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc., OTC:PTBS (PRNewsfoto/Potomac Bancshares, Inc.)

About the Company
Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $631 million in assets as of September 30, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and one loan production office. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun County (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/potomac-bancshares-inc-declares-dividend-301212952.html

SOURCE Potomac Bancshares, Inc.


