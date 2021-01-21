Dover Fueling Solutions Releases New MagLink LX 4 Console

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, announced the launch of its next-generation console, the ProGauge MagLink LX 4.

The new tank gauge console features several impressive upgrades and enhancements from the previous MagLink LX model, including state-of-the-art "touch and swipe" technology that results in a truly immersive and interactive experience for the user. Coupled with enhanced graphics, including realistic three-dimensional storage tank renderings that give accurate visualizations of the fuel stored in underground tanks, this intelligent technology enables fuel retailers to seamlessly toggle between screens, zoom in and activate buttons to view all tank data instantly and quickly make informed decisions over their wetstock. The combination of these features, as well as a brighter screen and a faster processor, make the MagLink LX 4 the most advanced tank gauge console on the market today, superseding the prior DFS model.

The MagLink LX 4 console integrates seamlessly with many products and services across DFS' vast portfolio, including wetstock applications such as the Fairbanks expert monitoring service and the new DMP magnetostrictive probe, which combined give site owners a complete fuel management solution for their network.

"The MagLink LX4 makes it easy for users to locate the exact information they need as fast as possible and provides a universal and accessible solution for customers across the world," said Fergus Heading, Business Development Senior Manager, DFS. "The DFS team has been hard at work to ensure this latest generation console exceeds our customer's expectations, and we are extremely proud to be launching this brand-new MagLink LX model."

For more information about DFS, please visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing and technology development presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

