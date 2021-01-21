>
PRNewswire
ONE Gas Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:OGS -0.54%

2021 Earnings News Releases, Conference Call and Webcast Schedules Also Announced

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

The ONE Gas executive management team will participate in a conference call the following day, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time).

The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.



What:

ONE Gas fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call and webcast



When:

11 a.m. Eastern, Feb. 18, 2021


10 a.m. Central



Where:

1) Phone conference call, dial 800-458-4121, pass code 2201409


2) Log on to the webcast at www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, the replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 888-203-1112, pass code 2201409.

2021 Earnings News Release, Conference Call and Webcast Schedules
Additionally, conference calls and webcasts for the first, second and third quarters of 2021 also have been scheduled.

  • First quarter 2021: News release issued – May 3, 2021; Conference call and webcast – May 4, 2021;
  • Second quarter 2021: News release issued – Aug. 2, 2021; Conference call and webcast – Aug. 3, 2021;
  • Third quarter 2021: News release issued – Nov. 1, 2021; Conference call and webcast – Nov. 2, 2021.

Each quarterly earnings news release will be issued following the close of the market on the date indicated.

Each quarterly conference call and webcast will take place at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) on the date indicated. Conference call dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

ONE Gas, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information, visit the website at www.onegas.com.

Analyst Contact:

Brandon Lohse


918-947-7472

Media Contact:

Leah Harper


918-947-7123

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-gas-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-conference-call-and-webcast-scheduled-301212628.html

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.


