Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to Hold Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:SPH +0.13%

PR Newswire

WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021

WHIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity, announced today that it has scheduled its Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.)

Analysts, investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to management's discussion of Fiscal 2021 First Quarter results and business outlook by accessing the call via the internet at www.suburbanpropane.com, or by telephone as follows:

Phone #: (844) 750-4872
Access Code: 6596828

Ask for: Suburban Propane Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results Conference Call

In addition, a replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, February 4, 2021 until 11:55 PM Eastern Time, Thursday, February 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, Access Code 10150800. The replay will also be available via Suburban's website until the replay for next quarter's call is posted.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations in 41 states.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/suburban-propane-partners-lp-to-hold-fiscal-2021-first-quarter-results-conference-call-301212769.html

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.


