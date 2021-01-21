People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

PR Newswire
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021.
People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified , community-focused financial services company with over $63 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of more than 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.
