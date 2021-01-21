BenefitEd Offers Tuition Reimbursement Program to Employers

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitEd—a joint venture between Ameritas and Nelnet—is offering Tuition Reimbursement program administration to companies of all sizes as part of their comprehensive suite of educational benefits programs to help employers recruit and retain employees.

Many employers offer Tuition Reimbursement benefits to help employees pay for continuing their education. BenefitEd will make this benefit even easier for employers by acting as a third-party administrator to support the program, freeing up more time for staff to spend elsewhere. "As a provider of tuition assistance and student loan benefits, we will be able to assist employers with all Sec 127 tax-preference benefits," said Michael Riordan, CEO of BenefitEd.

BenefitEd's Tuition Reimbursement program is built to save employers time and money. This program is customizable to meet each employer's needs, and works seamlessly with the rest of BenefitEd's suite of products. Employers will have an assigned account manager and support team to help at every step of the way, as well as a user-friendly administrative platform that easily tracks program participation and outcomes. Riordan added, "BenefitEd will serve clients of all sizes in all industries. There is a perception that third-party administration of tuition benefits is only for certain sized employers. BenefitEd can bring value to all employers."

This program will help employees by allowing them to further their education without taking out loans and encouraging them to reach their educational and financial goals. Employers can choose their own criteria to determine which employees are eligible.

BenefitEd will work with employers to identify which employees are eligible and help customize the right benefits package. They will also help onboard employees, educating them on how reimbursements will be made, and provide monthly reports to help employers keep track of program activity and employee retention impact.

Employers interested in this Tuition Reimbursement program should contact BenefitEd for additional information.

About BenefitEd

BenefitEd offers customized student loan repayment and college savings programs that help progressive employers engage, attract, and retain a more productive workforce. As a joint venture between Ameritas and Nelnet, BenefitEd leverages a deep understanding of employee benefits programs and expertise in education payment processing. For more information, visit youbenefited.com.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services. For more information, visit Ameritas.com.

About Nelnet

Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified and innovative company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, telecommunications, and asset management. Nelnet helps students and families plan and pay for their education and makes the administrative processes for schools more efficient with student loan servicing, tuition payment processing, school administration software, and college planning resources. Through its investment in Allo Communications, Nelnet offers fiber-optic services directly to homes and businesses for ultra-fast internet and superior telephone and television services. The company also makes investments in real estate developments and new ventures. For more information, visit nelnetinc.com.

