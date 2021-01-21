>
Robert Half Announces Schedule For Fourth-Quarter Earnings Results And Conference Call

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:RHI +2.08%

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, January 28, at approximately 4:15 p.m. EST. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EST on January 28, following the release. The dial-in number is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The password to access the call is "Robert Half." A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST on January 28 and ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on February 27. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 1755918. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com.

Robert Half (PRNewsfoto/Robert Half)

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for temporary, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/robert-half-announces-schedule-for-fourth-quarter-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301212835.html

SOURCE Robert Half


