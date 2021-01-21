>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

GrandSouth Bancorporation reports fourth quarter 2020 results

January 21, 2021 | About: OTCPK:GRRB -0.24% OTCPK:GRRB -0.24%

PR Newswire

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 21, 2021

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCQX: GRRB), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank, (the "Company"), announced today that net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.2 million.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share ($0.105 per Series A preferred share) payable on February 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 4, 2021. This dividend rate reflects a $0.02 increase per common share ($0.021 per Series A preferred share) from that of the prior five quarters.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net Income of $3.2 million.
  • Total assets increased to $1.1 billion, representing a $178.1 million, or 19.54%, increase since the end of 2019.
  • Gross loans increased $39.0 million, or 4.64%, during the quarter.
  • Combined demand deposit, money market, and savings account growth of 13.91% for the quarter and 51.32% for the year contributing to a reduction in cost of funds of 14 basis points, or 17.95%, from the third quarter of 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits have grown $65.2 million, or 47.17%, for the year ended December 31, 2020.
  • Gross loans, excluding specialty floor plan and purchased student loans ("Core Bank loans") had 0.01% of loans 30 day past due as of December 31, 2020.
  • Continuing strong credit quality results, including an annualized net recovery ratio for the quarter of 0.02%, an improvement from the prior quarter's net charge off ratio of 0.09%, and non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.23%, a decline from the prior quarter's rate of 0.27%.
  • Improving quarterly efficiency ratio of 63.69%, compared to 68.39% for the same quarter a year ago.
  • In November 2020, the Company issued $18 million of subordinated notes at a rate of 4.375%.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.58 and $0.57, respectively.

To view the full report, visit https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/268873/content

About GrandSouth Bank: GrandSouth Bancorporation, the parent company of GrandSouth Bank, was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into eight locations and offers a full array of commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has $1.1 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, including over $878 million in gross loans. Learn more at:

https://www.grandsouth.com/

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grandsouth-bancorporation-reports-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301212942.html

SOURCE GrandSouth Bancorporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)