Empire State Realty Trust Signs New Leases for a Total of 49,999 Square Feet at One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today it has signed two new leases at One Grand Central Place.

Belkin Burden Goldman , LLP, a real estate-focused law firm, signed a new lease for 30,598 square feet at One Grand Central Place. Jeffrey Peck , Daniel Horowitz , and Jacob Stern from Savills represented Belkin Burden Goldman , LLP in the lease negotiations.

Dime Community Bank, a local New York City -based bank that has been in business for more than 150 years, signed a new lease for 19,401 square feet. Previously Dime Community Bank occupied a 3,643 square foot space at the property. Charlie Terrasi from Laterra Real Estate represented Dime Community Bank in the lease negotiations.

"There is no better way to start the year at OGCP than with a great, new lease and the significant growth of an existing tenant," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate for ESRT. "One Grand Central Place's location directly across from Grand Central Terminal is unmatched. The property was recently recognized as a Fitwel Champion. In addition, ESRT's portfolio is the first in the United States to be certified under the WELL Health-Safety Rating, and we achieved a 5 Star Rating from GRESB in our first year of submission. With these certifications and ESRT's leadership in Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ), One Grand Central Place is a top choice for any tenant that seeks the ability to return to the office with confidence and the convenience of a coveted Grand Central address."

Landlord representation was provided by Ryan Kass of ESRT, along with William G. Cohen, Scott J. Klau, Erik S. Harris, and Neil L. Rubin of Newmark Knight Frank.

