>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Red Cat to Host Investor Update Call on January 25 at 4:15 pm ET

January 21, 2021 | About: OTCPK:RCAT -15.16% OTCPK:RCAT -15.16%

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla,, Jan. 21, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla,, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a leading brand in the drone industry, today announced it will host a conference call on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. ET to provide an update on the Company's current operations and outlook for 2021.

Red Cat Investor Update

"2020 was a transformative year for the Company highlighted by the acquisition of two of the leading brand names in the first person view (FPV) segment of the drone industry" noted Jeffrey Thompson, Chief Executive Officer. "The drone industry is growing rapidly but is still in its early stages of development, and we plan to explore other acquisition opportunities in 2021."

In January 2020, the Company acquired Rotor Riot, LLC, a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot has high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team which has won numerous championships.

In November 2020, the Company acquired Fat Shark Holdings, LLC, ("Fat Shark"), the leader in the sale of FPV goggles. The acquisition of Fat Shark has significantly increased the Company's revenue base. In January 2021, Fat Shark released its first generation of digital goggles, the Shark Byte product line which has generated strong orders and is well positioned in the market, especially following the U.S. government's recent action to ban the sale of Chinese based drone equipment in the United States.

"Over the past two years, the Company has advanced from a development stage, private enterprise to a publicly traded, revenue generating company in an industry that is forecast to grow substantially over the next decade" stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer.

Date:

Monday, January 25, 2021

Time:

4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1-877-407-9039 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8470 (International)

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until February 8, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13715543.

About Red Cat
Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its three wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team which has won numerous championships. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services.

Safe Harbor
The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The parties do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Contact
Chad Kapper
Phone: ‪(818) 906-4701
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: https://rotorriot.com

Investor Relations Contact
Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
(407) 491-4498
[email protected]

Red Cat Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Red Cat Holdings, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-cat-to-host-investor-update-call-on-january-25-at-415-pm-et-301212925.html

SOURCE Red Cat Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)