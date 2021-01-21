>
Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 18, 2021

January 21, 2021 | About: NYSE:ASPN -1.11%

PR Newswire

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and John Fairbanks, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. EST. The Company also expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, February 18, 2021, following the market close.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 833-968-2230 (domestic) or +1 778-560-2694 (international) and referencing conference ID "8764725" a few minutes before 5:00 p.m. EST on February 18, 2021. The conference call will also be available live as a listen-only webcast at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at http://www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThin products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. Aspen's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-schedules-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-for-february-18-2021-301212657.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.


