Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $777,000 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $77.7 a share. The total sale was $777,000.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.730000 with a P/E ratio of 294.39 and P/S ratio of 4.81. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $77.7. The price of the stock has increased by 25.78% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $74.31. The price of the stock has increased by 31.52% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $74.58. The price of the stock has increased by 31.04% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.68. The price of the stock has increased by 55.92% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $69.21. The price of the stock has increased by 41.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $92.38. The price of the stock has increased by 5.79% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $60.46. The price of the stock has increased by 61.64% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $64.18. The price of the stock has increased by 52.27% since.

