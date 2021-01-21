>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) President & CEO Emily M. Leproust Sold $5.1 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: TWST -6.46%

President & CEO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emily M. Leproust (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of TWST on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $202.27 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $9.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $194.530000 with and P/S ratio of 85.44. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 25,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $202.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.83% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $184.34. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $166.88. The price of the stock has increased by 16.57% since.
  • President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $169.31. The price of the stock has increased by 14.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Commercial Officer Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of TWST stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $132.93. The price of the stock has increased by 46.34% since.
  • See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 1,835 shares of TWST stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $147.2. The price of the stock has increased by 32.15% since.
  • See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 997 shares of TWST stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $167.53. The price of the stock has increased by 16.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWST, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)