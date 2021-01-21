Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) President & CEO Emily M. Leproust Sold $5.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emily M. Leproust (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of TWST on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $202.27 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $9.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $194.530000 with and P/S ratio of 85.44. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $184.34. The price of the stock has increased by 5.53% since.

President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of TWST stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $166.88. The price of the stock has increased by 16.57% since.

President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of TWST stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $169.31. The price of the stock has increased by 14.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of TWST stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $132.93. The price of the stock has increased by 46.34% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 1,835 shares of TWST stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $147.2. The price of the stock has increased by 32.15% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 997 shares of TWST stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $167.53. The price of the stock has increased by 16.12% since.

