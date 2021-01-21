>
Springworks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) CEO Saqib Islam Sold $4.9 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: SWTX +1.2%

CEO of Springworks Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Saqib Islam (insider trades) sold 62,500 shares of SWTX on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $78.55 a share. The total sale was $4.9 million.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.9 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.890000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Saqib Islam sold 62,500 shares of SWTX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $78.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Development Officer L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SWTX stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $78.7. The price of the stock has increased by 1.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWTX, click here

.

