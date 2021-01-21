Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke Sold $7.6 million of Shares

COO & Vice Chairman of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey W Clarke (insider trades) sold 100,300 shares of DELL on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $76.07 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $57.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $76.900000 with a P/E ratio of 24.19 and P/S ratio of 0.63. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $76.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.89% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.41. The price of the stock has increased by 0.64% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 115,121 shares of DELL stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $75.79. The price of the stock has increased by 1.46% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of DELL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75.01. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.

