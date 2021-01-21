>
Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn Sold $16.5 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: COUP +1.69%

CEO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Bernshteyn (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of COUP on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $330.04 a share. The total sale was $16.5 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $24.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $342.050000 with and P/S ratio of 46.50. Coupa Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Coupa Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $330.04. The price of the stock has increased by 3.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Michelle Brennan bought 100 shares of COUP stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $358.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.61% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Steven M Winter sold 5,067 shares of COUP stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $345.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Anthony D Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of COUP stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $347.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.51% since.
  • Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of COUP stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $346.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

