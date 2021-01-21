>
Chevron Corp (CVX) Chairman and CEO Michael K Wirth Sold $12.5 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: CVX -3.53%

Chairman and CEO of Chevron Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael K Wirth (insider trades) sold 132,000 shares of CVX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $94.73 a share. The total sale was $12.5 million.

Chevron Corp engages in the exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Its oil refineries are spread across the United States, South Africa, and Asia with an approximate capacity of 2 million barrels of oil a day. Chevron Corp has a market cap of $177.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.010000 with and P/S ratio of 1.66. The dividend yield of Chevron Corp stocks is 5.61%. Chevron Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Chevron Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Michael K Wirth sold 132,000 shares of CVX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $94.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President Rhonda J Morris sold 14,700 shares of CVX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $94.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.95% since.
  • VP and General Counsel R. Hewitt Pate sold 95,000 shares of CVX stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $94.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.93% since.

.

