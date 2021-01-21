The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of The Trade Desk Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake Jeffrey Grayson (insider trades) sold 1,713 shares of TTD on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $792.27 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

The Trade Desk Inc provides technology platform for ad buyers. It provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns using their own teams. The Trade Desk Inc has a market cap of $38.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $813.030000 with a P/E ratio of 278.44 and P/S ratio of 53.93. The Trade Desk Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 129.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Trade Desk Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 46,924 shares of TTD stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $788.02. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $815.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.28% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 70,883 shares of TTD stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $796.26. The price of the stock has increased by 2.11% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 101,912 shares of TTD stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $802.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.3% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner Jeffrey Terry Green sold 928 shares of TTD stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $942.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of TTD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $792.27. The price of the stock has increased by 2.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of TTD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $792.27. The price of the stock has increased by 2.62% since.

Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of TTD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $803.73. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TTD, click here