Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand Sold $1.5 million of Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp has a market cap of $2.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $32.140000 with and P/S ratio of 10.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of PING stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 6.78% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 67,663 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.1. The price of the stock has increased by 6.78% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 32,337 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

CEO, Director Andre Wong Durand sold 700 shares of PING stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $30.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.74% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 11,000 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $32.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.11% since.

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 17,208 shares of PING stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $30.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

CFO Raj M. Dani sold 14,792 shares of PING stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $30.15. The price of the stock has increased by 6.6% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 9,876 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.44% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of PING stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $30.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.42% since.

Chief Legal Officer Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of PING stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $29.85. The price of the stock has increased by 7.67% since.

