Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sold $562,800 of Shares

CFO of Goosehead Insurance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark S. Colby (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of GSHD on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $140.7 a share. The total sale was $562,800.

Goosehead Insurance Inc has a market cap of $5.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.980000 with a P/E ratio of 306.47 and P/S ratio of 25.62. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Goosehead Insurance Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Managing Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of GSHD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.59. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.

VP of Corporate Sales Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of GSHD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.

Member of 10% owner group Mark Evan Jones sold 28,354 shares of GSHD stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $124.23. The price of the stock has increased by 13.48% since.

Member of 10% owner group Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 28,354 shares of GSHD stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $124.05. The price of the stock has increased by 13.65% since.

Member of 10% owner group & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 28,354 shares of GSHD stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $124.05. The price of the stock has increased by 13.65% since.

