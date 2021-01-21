Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby Sold $562,800 of Shares

CFO of Goosehead Insurance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark S. Colby (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of GSHD on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $140.7 a share. The total sale was $562,800.
Goosehead Insurance Inc has a market cap of $5.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $140.980000 with a P/E ratio of 306.47 and P/S ratio of 25.62. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Goosehead Insurance Inc. .
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Mark S. Colby sold 4,000 shares of GSHD stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $140.7. The price of the stock has increased by 0.2% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with GSHD. Click here to check it out.
- GSHD 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GSHD
- Peter Lynch Chart of GSHD
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Managing Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of GSHD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.59. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.
- VP of Corporate Sales Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of GSHD stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.96% since.
- Member of 10% owner group Mark Evan Jones sold 28,354 shares of GSHD stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $124.23. The price of the stock has increased by 13.48% since.
- Member of 10% owner group Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 28,354 shares of GSHD stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $124.05. The price of the stock has increased by 13.65% since.
- Member of 10% owner group & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 28,354 shares of GSHD stock on 12/31/2020 at the average price of $124.05. The price of the stock has increased by 13.65% since.
For the complete insider trading history of GSHD, click here.