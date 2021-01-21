>
Cvs Health Corp (CVS) President and CEO Larry J Merlo Sold $4.8 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: CVS -0.9%

President and CEO of Cvs Health Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Larry J Merlo (insider trades) sold 62,893 shares of CVS on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $77 a share. The total sale was $4.8 million.

CVS Health Corp operates in the healthcare sector. Its primary business is that of operating retail pharmacies. The company has three reportable segments namely Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC, and Corporate. CVS Health Corp has a market cap of $96.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.080000 with a P/E ratio of 12.26 and P/S ratio of 0.37. The dividend yield of CVS Health Corp stocks is 2.71%. CVS Health Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated CVS Health Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with CVS Health Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Larry J Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP and Chief HR Officer Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $77. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.79% since.
  • EVP and President-CVS Caremark Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.23% since.
  • EVP and Chief Medical Officer Troyen A Brennan sold 58,896 shares of CVS stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CVS, click here

.

