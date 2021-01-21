>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Evertec Inc (EVTC) EVP & COO Philip E. Steurer Sold $1.2 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: EVTC -1.32%

EVP & COO of Evertec Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip E. Steurer (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of EVTC on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $38.57 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. Evertec Inc has a market cap of $2.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.170000 with a P/E ratio of 28.92 and P/S ratio of 5.55. The dividend yield of Evertec Inc stocks is 0.52%. Evertec Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Paola Perez-surillo sold 12,955 shares of EVTC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $38.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.
  • EVP & COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVTC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $38.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.04% since.
  • Executive Vice President Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVTC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $37.98. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EVTC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)