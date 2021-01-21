Evertec Inc (EVTC) EVP & COO Philip E. Steurer Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP & COO of Evertec Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Philip E. Steurer (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of EVTC on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $38.57 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. Evertec Inc has a market cap of $2.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.170000 with a P/E ratio of 28.92 and P/S ratio of 5.55. The dividend yield of Evertec Inc stocks is 0.52%. Evertec Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.30% over the past five years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Paola Perez-surillo sold 12,955 shares of EVTC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $38.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.47% since.

Executive Vice President Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVTC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $37.98. The price of the stock has increased by 0.5% since.

