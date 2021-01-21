Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $22.8 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $227.88 a share. The total sale was $22.8 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $99.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $219.620000 with a P/E ratio of 348.61 and P/S ratio of 13.76. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of SQ stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $244.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.12% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,279 shares of SQ stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $222.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of SQ stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $240. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $225.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.7% since.

Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $226.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.1% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 13,098 shares of SQ stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $237.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.59% since.

Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of SQ stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $224.26. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.07% since.

Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 118 shares of SQ stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $222.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.34% since.

