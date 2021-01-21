Plug Power Inc (PLUG) President & CEO Andrew Marsh Sold $37.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Plug Power Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Marsh (insider trades) sold 573,268 shares of PLUG on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $65.82 a share. The total sale was $37.7 million.

Plug Power Inc provides alternative energy technology. It is engaged in the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. Plug Power Inc has a market cap of $29.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.690000 with and P/S ratio of 64.39. Plug Power Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 24.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Plug Power Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Senior VP Paul B Middleton sold 216,667 shares of PLUG stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $35.13. The price of the stock has increased by 81.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director George C Mcnamee sold 20,000 shares of PLUG stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $66.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.12% since.

Director Jonathan M Silver sold 1,780 shares of PLUG stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $48.92. The price of the stock has increased by 30.19% since.

Gen Counsel, Corp Sec, Sr VP Gerard L Jr Conway sold 33,333 shares of PLUG stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $52.07. The price of the stock has increased by 22.32% since.

Director George C Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of PLUG stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $52.07. The price of the stock has increased by 22.32% since.

Gen Counsel, Corp Sec, Sr VP Gerard L Jr Conway sold 33,333 shares of PLUG stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $43.68. The price of the stock has increased by 45.81% since.

