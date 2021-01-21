Verisign Inc (VRSN) Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D James Bidzos (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of VRSN on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $200.28 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

VeriSign Inc is a part of the internet content industry. It provides domain name registry and internet security for websites and enterprises around the world. VeriSign Inc has a market cap of $22.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $197.140000 with a P/E ratio of 28.44 and P/S ratio of 18.25. VeriSign Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated VeriSign Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with VeriSign Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

Exec. Chairman & CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VRSN stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $215.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary Thomas C Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VRSN stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $200. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

