Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sold $10.6 million of Shares

CEO of Stitch Fix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Katrina Lake (insider trades) sold 131,327 shares of SFIX on 01/21/2021 at an average price of $80.51 a share. The total sale was $10.6 million.

Stitch Fix Inc offers personal style service for men and women. It offers women's, petite, maternity, men's, plus apparel, as well as shoes and accessories. Stitch Fix Inc has a market cap of $8.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $82.090000 with and P/S ratio of 4.93.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Katrina Lake sold 131,327 shares of SFIX stock on 01/21/2021 at the average price of $80.51. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of SFIX stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $74.39. The price of the stock has increased by 10.35% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Secr. Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of SFIX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $59.98. The price of the stock has increased by 36.86% since.

