Twilio Inc (TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sold $19 million of Shares

CEO of Twilio Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeff Lawson (insider trades) sold 49,500 shares of TWLO on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $384.42 a share. The total sale was $19 million.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale and operate communications within software applications through the cloud as a pay-as- you-go service. Twilio Inc has a market cap of $62.43 billion; its shares were traded at around $389.000000 with and P/S ratio of 35.72. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Twilio Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of TWLO stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $384.42. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of TWLO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $335.49. The price of the stock has increased by 15.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of TWLO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $385. The price of the stock has increased by 1.04% since.

Director Richard L Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TWLO stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $385. The price of the stock has increased by 1.04% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of TWLO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $329.09. The price of the stock has increased by 18.2% since.

COO George Hu sold 14,082 shares of TWLO stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $329.57. The price of the stock has increased by 18.03% since.

COO George Hu sold 15,725 shares of TWLO stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $341.52. The price of the stock has increased by 13.9% since.

