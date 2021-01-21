>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks Sold $8 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: IBTX -1.97%

Chairman, CEO & President of Independent Bank Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David R Brooks (insider trades) sold 120,000 shares of IBTX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $66.53 a share. The total sale was $8 million.

Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Independent Bank Group Inc has a market cap of $2.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.600000 with a P/E ratio of 14.61 and P/S ratio of 4.74. The dividend yield of Independent Bank Group Inc stocks is 1.60%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Independent Bank Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks sold 120,000 shares of IBTX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
  • Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks sold 30,000 shares of IBTX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.63. The price of the stock has increased by 4.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice Chairman and CRO Daniel W Brooks sold 10,000 shares of IBTX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IBTX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)