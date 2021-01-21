Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks Sold $8 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of Independent Bank Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David R Brooks (insider trades) sold 120,000 shares of IBTX on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $66.53 a share. The total sale was $8 million.
Independent Bank Group Inc is a bank holding company. It provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Independent Bank Group Inc has a market cap of $2.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.600000 with a P/E ratio of 14.61 and P/S ratio of 4.74. The dividend yield of Independent Bank Group Inc stocks is 1.60%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Independent Bank Group Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman, CEO & President David R Brooks sold 30,000 shares of IBTX stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $62.63. The price of the stock has increased by 4.74% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Vice Chairman and CRO Daniel W Brooks sold 10,000 shares of IBTX stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $66.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.4% since.
