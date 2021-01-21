Lemonade Inc (LMND) Co-Founder & CEO Daniel A. Schreiber Sold $47.8 million of Shares

Co-Founder & CEO of Lemonade Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel A. Schreiber (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of LMND on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $159.43 a share. The total sale was $47.8 million.

Lemonade Inc has a market cap of $8.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.190000 with and P/S ratio of 73.55.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 50,000 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 65,500 shares of LMND stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $150.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.

Director Joel E Cutler sold 515,572 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

Director George Thompson Hutton sold 100,000 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of LMND stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $118.49. The price of the stock has increased by 25.07% since.

See Remarks, 10% Owner Shai Wininger sold 25,763 shares of LMND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $125.93. The price of the stock has increased by 17.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LMND, click here