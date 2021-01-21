>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lemonade Inc (LMND) Co-Founder & CEO Daniel A. Schreiber Sold $47.8 million of Shares

January 21, 2021 | About: LMND +2.05%

Co-Founder & CEO of Lemonade Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Daniel A. Schreiber (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of LMND on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $159.43 a share. The total sale was $47.8 million.

Lemonade Inc has a market cap of $8.39 billion; its shares were traded at around $148.190000 with and P/S ratio of 73.55.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 50,000 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 65,500 shares of LMND stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $150.81. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.74% since.
  • Director Joel E Cutler sold 515,572 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.
  • Director George Thompson Hutton sold 100,000 shares of LMND stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $159.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.05% since.
  • Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of LMND stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $118.49. The price of the stock has increased by 25.07% since.
  • See Remarks, 10% Owner Shai Wininger sold 25,763 shares of LMND stock on 12/24/2020 at the average price of $125.93. The price of the stock has increased by 17.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LMND, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)