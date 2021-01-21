Zoominfo Technologies Inc (ZI) CEO Henry Schuck Sold $5.1 million of Shares

CEO of Zoominfo Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Schuck (insider trades) sold 108,292 shares of ZI on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $46.7 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc has a market cap of $18.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.250000 with and P/S ratio of 22.63. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 108,292 shares of ZI stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $46.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.96% since.
- CEO, 10% Owner Henry Schuck sold 291,708 shares of ZI stock on 01/15/2021 at the average price of $45.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.27% since.
