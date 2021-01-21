Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities

Investment company Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Annaly Capital Management Inc, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc owns 690 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FXO, FPX, FDD, FAB, MRNS, QTEC, DXCM, PLTR, WBA, ANGL, TROW, DOO, MDC, DIM, COF, VOOG, EL, MSTR, BCO, ARKW, INTU, VIA, EBAY, MRVL, AEPPZ, BUD, ESGU, LPLA, SNPS, VOD, BTI, ZION, WGO, SCHO, DHI, XRT, OMC, RJF, EFG, CBRL, ROST, ZBH, XLNX, CI, JKE, ASML, CMG, RIOT, EMLP, FFA, HPQ, LDP, ADNT, HFC, AXTA, EMLC, RDS.A, CARR, 50AA, GDRX, RDVY, K, NUAN, WDC, ALK, FIW, LVS, IJJ, PRU, RHI, AVAV, CBSH, FBHS, NTES, BLL, RSG, MAR, JKF, MUB, FISV, SWKS, TRV, PXD, TMUS, AMP, TM, VDC, PH, FLT, IWO, ILMN, MCO, SPOT, MELI, NTY0, BB, BCRX, HPE, AAL, EXG, INFY, IGR, PWFL, RIG, MNKD, GTE, NCZ,

FXO, FPX, FDD, FAB, MRNS, QTEC, DXCM, PLTR, WBA, ANGL, TROW, DOO, MDC, DIM, COF, VOOG, EL, MSTR, BCO, ARKW, INTU, VIA, EBAY, MRVL, AEPPZ, BUD, ESGU, LPLA, SNPS, VOD, BTI, ZION, WGO, SCHO, DHI, XRT, OMC, RJF, EFG, CBRL, ROST, ZBH, XLNX, CI, JKE, ASML, CMG, RIOT, EMLP, FFA, HPQ, LDP, ADNT, HFC, AXTA, EMLC, RDS.A, CARR, 50AA, GDRX, RDVY, K, NUAN, WDC, ALK, FIW, LVS, IJJ, PRU, RHI, AVAV, CBSH, FBHS, NTES, BLL, RSG, MAR, JKF, MUB, FISV, SWKS, TRV, PXD, TMUS, AMP, TM, VDC, PH, FLT, IWO, ILMN, MCO, SPOT, MELI, NTY0, BB, BCRX, HPE, AAL, EXG, INFY, IGR, PWFL, RIG, MNKD, GTE, NCZ, Added Positions: VGSH, AMZN, AGG, IVW, DGRO, AAPL, IVV, MSFT, WYNN, IHI, DEO, CRWD, XLU, VTI, CSCO, AUPH, FPE, AMGN, CVX, DKNG, IBM, BND, JPST, KMB, GILD, UL, ARKK, CRM, NVS, VUG, TMO, V, FTSM, AMD, HYG, FTEC, MA, VO, PYPL, VV, CBAY, EDF, MO, BSV, UPS, BX, WMT, HYLS, IJH, VTV, BABA, EEM, TXN, GOOGL, ADBE, XOM, IJR, EFA, CVS, TU, COST, VOO, FDIS, VYM, MS, ETN, CTSH, ATVI, BLK, BAC, PFE, JNJ, FB, DCUE, FV, VCSH, HD, XLE, CIBR, FHLC, AIG, BNDX, VLO, TOT, TWLO, PPG, DLTR, IYW, TDOC, GOOG, APD, SHW, VZ, SOLN, PG, DIS, NKE, FTA, IGSB, SBUX, VEA, MOMO, ISTB, MCD, UNP, FCX, MTUM, ZTS, GRMN, CHWY, LLY, VYMI, JCI, HON, ICE, SQ, MPC, DGRW, VXUS, XMLV, NFLX, IWM, ACN, PNC, JD, ADP, NVO, ARKG, CHD, TAN, DHR, LULU, ANTM, LHX, IWP, BYND, SWK, BIDU, AZO, BDX, MDY, HUM, LRCX, GGN, FT, F, INTC, KO, FSK, BP, AEPPL, CMCSA, ITOT, CGC, RKT, VIG, COP, CRDF, IGE, NZF, IQI, RRR, RTX, MGA, NWL, SPY, NOBL, GLW, CTVA, WMB, GM, TGT, VXF, NVDA, SNY, PM, VWO, D, CSX, CL, GSK, RCII, UNH, STM, VCIT, MMM, AMAT, MCY, MINT, SCHW, PAYX, XLV, NEM, MCHP, VMW, FXL, OTIS, DE, PANW, IWN, ED, DVY, IYY, BIV, AEE, PTH, GPC, EXAS, AJG, LIN, CMI, NXPI, PKG, SHOP, IYG, DIA, FIS, MCK, VHT, MSI, LH, ROK, ORLY, SAM, TSBK, AAIC, DBEM, DNP, NOK, JHB, FSD, GOVT, BCE, CX, CII, MUX, BCX, STNE, WPRT, NVG, TEVA, SDY, IRR, GER, NEA, PEG, FXZ, AEP, ZTR, CRON, WIT, SDIV, CDE, IAE, USCR, OPK, GNUS, CLNE, HBAN, CG, WM, AZUL, EVT, AFL, TSM, GPL, MGM, PSX, CLF, KYN, SO, EMD, PPL, GUT, CB, LUMN, GS, CCL, RIO, CHY, EQNR, CHS, EMR, FOXA, BTT, EIX, GD, FEX, DOW, BGS, IWF, ALL, BSX, IWD, TSCO, BK, RSP, OUSA, STZ, HACK, MRNA, PHM, NYT, VONE, SYK, ALC, REGL, KLAC, DOCU, VFC, DOV, MMC, ES, ITW, WDAY, DG, MXIM, GWPH, AAXN, A, PRI, FTNT, BLV, EA, ETSY, VRSK, NOW, FDS, ROP, SPGI,

VGSH, AMZN, AGG, IVW, DGRO, AAPL, IVV, MSFT, WYNN, IHI, DEO, CRWD, XLU, VTI, CSCO, AUPH, FPE, AMGN, CVX, DKNG, IBM, BND, JPST, KMB, GILD, UL, ARKK, CRM, NVS, VUG, TMO, V, FTSM, AMD, HYG, FTEC, MA, VO, PYPL, VV, CBAY, EDF, MO, BSV, UPS, BX, WMT, HYLS, IJH, VTV, BABA, EEM, TXN, GOOGL, ADBE, XOM, IJR, EFA, CVS, TU, COST, VOO, FDIS, VYM, MS, ETN, CTSH, ATVI, BLK, BAC, PFE, JNJ, FB, DCUE, FV, VCSH, HD, XLE, CIBR, FHLC, AIG, BNDX, VLO, TOT, TWLO, PPG, DLTR, IYW, TDOC, GOOG, APD, SHW, VZ, SOLN, PG, DIS, NKE, FTA, IGSB, SBUX, VEA, MOMO, ISTB, MCD, UNP, FCX, MTUM, ZTS, GRMN, CHWY, LLY, VYMI, JCI, HON, ICE, SQ, MPC, DGRW, VXUS, XMLV, NFLX, IWM, ACN, PNC, JD, ADP, NVO, ARKG, CHD, TAN, DHR, LULU, ANTM, LHX, IWP, BYND, SWK, BIDU, AZO, BDX, MDY, HUM, LRCX, GGN, FT, F, INTC, KO, FSK, BP, AEPPL, CMCSA, ITOT, CGC, RKT, VIG, COP, CRDF, IGE, NZF, IQI, RRR, RTX, MGA, NWL, SPY, NOBL, GLW, CTVA, WMB, GM, TGT, VXF, NVDA, SNY, PM, VWO, D, CSX, CL, GSK, RCII, UNH, STM, VCIT, MMM, AMAT, MCY, MINT, SCHW, PAYX, XLV, NEM, MCHP, VMW, FXL, OTIS, DE, PANW, IWN, ED, DVY, IYY, BIV, AEE, PTH, GPC, EXAS, AJG, LIN, CMI, NXPI, PKG, SHOP, IYG, DIA, FIS, MCK, VHT, MSI, LH, ROK, ORLY, SAM, TSBK, AAIC, DBEM, DNP, NOK, JHB, FSD, GOVT, BCE, CX, CII, MUX, BCX, STNE, WPRT, NVG, TEVA, SDY, IRR, GER, NEA, PEG, FXZ, AEP, ZTR, CRON, WIT, SDIV, CDE, IAE, USCR, OPK, GNUS, CLNE, HBAN, CG, WM, AZUL, EVT, AFL, TSM, GPL, MGM, PSX, CLF, KYN, SO, EMD, PPL, GUT, CB, LUMN, GS, CCL, RIO, CHY, EQNR, CHS, EMR, FOXA, BTT, EIX, GD, FEX, DOW, BGS, IWF, ALL, BSX, IWD, TSCO, BK, RSP, OUSA, STZ, HACK, MRNA, PHM, NYT, VONE, SYK, ALC, REGL, KLAC, DOCU, VFC, DOV, MMC, ES, ITW, WDAY, DG, MXIM, GWPH, AAXN, A, PRI, FTNT, BLV, EA, ETSY, VRSK, NOW, FDS, ROP, SPGI, Reduced Positions: NHF, LMBS, FIXD, USMV, AMT, CWB, GLD, FTCS, FTC, LQD, PING, QQEW, IEF, MBB, CCI, FDN, NIO, GOLD, SLV, NOC, VGIT, QQQ, CME, XLF, WFC, BOE, WORK, ARR, SCHB, LDOS, DMO, NEE, ZNGA, THQ, XLY, CHGG, SPIP, BRK.B, IEFA, LUV, DUK, XLK, SPHD, GDX, ETG, VLUE, USB, SCHP, CREE, RMD, BIIB, ALB, VERU, T, GE, OXLC, VRP, FEM, ABBV, FEP, PPR, PCI, GLDM, IFV, KMF, GAB, FGD, BA, CHI, TIPX, MET, CAG, XLP, OSTK, APPS, LOW, TIP, FBT, AXP, RA, UBER, TPZ, AZN, AVGO, DD, KHC, VB, CLX, SHV, XBI, JKI, IBB, PTON, SMH, NET, XLC, FTV, IGV, XLI, VGT, RQI, AMCR, FHN, BKLN, EAF, DBA, TWTR, KMI, PHK, FDL, USIG, C, TFC, GROW, IVZ, IAU, ING, USHY, YETI, IID, PFF, AMLP, PCY, MDLZ, MU, VGI, PTNQ, DFS, AVK, PGX, XERS, FXN, FAX, BAX, OXY, OESX, IXUS, DAL, XOP, PHG, MCHI, SNAP, VNQI, FE, SCHA, XLB, CRL, SYY, FNX, SPMD, AKAM, VT, NUE, IUSG, NSC, FYX, ABC, PWR, HDV, ROKU, SNE, JNK, IPHI, IGM, VONV, AWK, ALXN,

NHF, LMBS, FIXD, USMV, AMT, CWB, GLD, FTCS, FTC, LQD, PING, QQEW, IEF, MBB, CCI, FDN, NIO, GOLD, SLV, NOC, VGIT, QQQ, CME, XLF, WFC, BOE, WORK, ARR, SCHB, LDOS, DMO, NEE, ZNGA, THQ, XLY, CHGG, SPIP, BRK.B, IEFA, LUV, DUK, XLK, SPHD, GDX, ETG, VLUE, USB, SCHP, CREE, RMD, BIIB, ALB, VERU, T, GE, OXLC, VRP, FEM, ABBV, FEP, PPR, PCI, GLDM, IFV, KMF, GAB, FGD, BA, CHI, TIPX, MET, CAG, XLP, OSTK, APPS, LOW, TIP, FBT, AXP, RA, UBER, TPZ, AZN, AVGO, DD, KHC, VB, CLX, SHV, XBI, JKI, IBB, PTON, SMH, NET, XLC, FTV, IGV, XLI, VGT, RQI, AMCR, FHN, BKLN, EAF, DBA, TWTR, KMI, PHK, FDL, USIG, C, TFC, GROW, IVZ, IAU, ING, USHY, YETI, IID, PFF, AMLP, PCY, MDLZ, MU, VGI, PTNQ, DFS, AVK, PGX, XERS, FXN, FAX, BAX, OXY, OESX, IXUS, DAL, XOP, PHG, MCHI, SNAP, VNQI, FE, SCHA, XLB, CRL, SYY, FNX, SPMD, AKAM, VT, NUE, IUSG, NSC, FYX, ABC, PWR, HDV, ROKU, SNE, JNK, IPHI, IGM, VONV, AWK, ALXN, Sold Out: NLY, FDT, BPYU, TLT, IRM, EDV, EPD, XEL, PLD, ET, IMMU, MMP, ITM, UN, CNQ, COR, IIPR, BST, AGNC, FMB, ESS, JQC, FTS, VTR, WELL, ARDC, GTY, NBRV, EQ, AU, SPT, WKHS, GLV, DLR, MPW, WY, WPC, VFH, CBOE, FLO, VER, VRTX, STOR, KNDI, BCS, DHC, TEF, UMPQ, KODK, NRZ, YRCW, ORC, CLMT, SCU, TWO, SELF, HTBX,

For the details of KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestra+private+wealth+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 749,504 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,148 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,222 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.46% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 660,489 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 87,205 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $36.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 124,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.48 and $123.87, with an estimated average price of $108.43. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 27,853 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in First Trust STOXX European Select Dividend Income . The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 245,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The purchase prices were between $47.48 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $61.881400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.94 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $312 and $418, with an estimated average price of $355.56. The stock is now traded at around $367.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 392.43%. The purchase prices were between $61.6 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $61.97. The stock is now traded at around $61.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 118,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 81.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 86,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 305.49%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 80,032 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 241,249 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 532.54%. The purchase prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $93.04. The stock is now traded at around $109.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 26,149 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The sale prices were between $48.3 and $57.04, with an estimated average price of $53.29.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $13.1 and $17.53, with an estimated average price of $15.27.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 34.31%. The sale prices were between $8.36 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 1,008,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 71.12%. The sale prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 26,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.83%. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 121,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 66.56%. The sale prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $222.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 4,503 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.23%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $67.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 108,474 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 66.89%. The sale prices were between $67.99 and $82.83, with an estimated average price of $74.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Kestra Private Wealth Services, Llc still held 15,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.