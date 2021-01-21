UPDATE -- Bespoke Extracts Announces $100k Investment From CEO and Addition of New Brand Ambassador, UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Danil (Danny) Pollack, pursuant to which the Company sold Pollack 2,000,000 shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $100,000.



In connection with the foregoing, the Company relied upon the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for transactions not involving a public offering.

Commenting on the transaction, Pollack said, “My continued personal investments in Bespoke is a direct reflection of my confidence in the exciting business-building strategies that our team is executing and my belief that the Bespoke brand will earn global industry distinction as a preferred provider of superior quality CBD formulations.”

In other news, Bespoke announced that Ukranian Mixed Martial Artist Maryna Moroz has been named as the Company’s newest brand ambassador, joining a world class team of elite athletes and social influencers to support building market awareness and appreciation for Bespoke’s growing line of hemp-derived CBD products. Widely known as “Iron Lady,” Moroz is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, where she competes in the flyweight division and boasts stats of 10-3-0. She is also a boxing coach for the Ukranian Olympic women’s boxing team. “I train hard every day to remain in top competitive form, but I also work just as hard to ensure that my health and wellness are optimized so my training and recovery processes are never compromised. Introducing Bespoke CBD formulations into my daily nutritional regiment is proving to be very beneficial, helping me to be my best self.”

Pollack added, “We are very proud to be attracting such an amazing, prolific group of health conscious individuals who have come to rely on Bespoke Extracts’ hemp-derived CBD products to achieve their respective health objectives; and who gladly share their positive opinions about the Bespoke brand with their myriads of fans and social media followers.”

This press release does not constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it is why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers — including you — to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

