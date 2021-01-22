>
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Webinar

January 22, 2021 | About: TSX:OMI +3.3% AIM:OMI +0%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the London South East Investor Webinar ('Webinar') in which Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be delivering a presentation and answering questions about the Company.

The Conference is to be held at 6pm GMT on Tuesday 26th January 2021 and investors wishing to view this may register through the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9016055554652/WN_uFoA9_rhTmGqWa2tOlvEiA

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
[email protected] Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
[email protected] Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

About the Anzá Project

Anzá is a gold exploration project, comprising three exploration licenses, four exploration license applications, and several small exploitation permits, totaling 207.5km2 in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia.

The Anzá Project is located 50km west of Medellin and is easily accessible by all-weather roads and boasts excellent infrastructure including water, power, communications and large exploration camp.

The Anzá Project is currently wholly owned by Orosur via its subsidiary, Minera Anzá S.A. The Anza project is subject to an Exploration Agreement with Venture Option between Orosur's 100% subsidiary Minera Anzá S.A and Minera Monte Águila SAS, a 50/50 joint venture between Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM).

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/625416/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Webinar

img.ashx?id=625416

