>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Borr Drilling Limited - Mandatory notification of trades

January 22, 2021 | About: OSL:BORR -3.8%

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 22, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's ("the Company") (NYSE, OSE: "BORR") stock exchange announcements of January 22, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 54,117,647 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 0.85 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 7.1655 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 46 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

The following primary insiders of Borr Drilling have subscribed for and been conditionally allocated the following Offer Shares at the Subscription Price:

Companies affiliated with Director and Vice Chairman Tor Olav Trøim: 3,176,470 Offer Shares. After delivery, Trøim and his affiliated parties will represent an ownership in Borr Drilling of 17,407,188 shares in the Company.

Patrick Schorn, Chief Executive Officer of Borr Drilling: 500,000 Offer Shares. After delivery, Mr. Schorn will own 1,500,000 shares in the Company.

Paal Kibsgaard, Chairman of the Borr Drilling's Board of Directors: 297,931 Offer Shares. After delivery, Kibsgaard will own 750,000 shares in the Company.

Magnus Vaaler, Chief Financial Officer of Borr Drilling: 84,160 Offer Shares. After delivery, Mr. Vaaler will own 85,000 shares in the Company.

Neil Glass, Director of Borr Drilling: 25,000 Offer Shares. After delivery, Mr. Glass will own 25,000 shares in the Company.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---mandatory-notification-of-trades,c3272354

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited---mandatory-notification-of-trades-301213049.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)