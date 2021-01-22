>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Asset & Wealth Management Mary E. Erdoes Sold $1.8 million of Shares

January 22, 2021 | About: JPM -0.84%

CEO Asset & Wealth Management of Jpmorgan Chase (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary E. Erdoes (insider trades) sold 13,270 shares of JPM on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $138.77 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial services firm and a banking institution. It is engaged in investment banking, commercial banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, retail financial services, and credit card businesses. JPMorgan Chase & Co has a market cap of $411.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.830000 with a P/E ratio of 15.20 and P/S ratio of 3.48. The dividend yield of JPMorgan Chase & Co stocks is 2.68%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with JPMorgan Chase & Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Co-President & COO, CEO CCB Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.
  • CEO Asset & Wealth Management Mary E. Erdoes sold 13,270 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 12,881 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Corporate Controller Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
  • Executive Vice President Marianne Lake sold 9,481 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
  • General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.
  • Chief Risk Officer Ashley Bacon sold 8,400 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of JPM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)