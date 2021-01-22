Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Asset & Wealth Management Mary E. Erdoes Sold $1.8 million of Shares

CEO Asset & Wealth Management of Jpmorgan Chase (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary E. Erdoes (insider trades) sold 13,270 shares of JPM on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $138.77 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial services firm and a banking institution. It is engaged in investment banking, commercial banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, retail financial services, and credit card businesses. JPMorgan Chase & Co has a market cap of $411.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.830000 with a P/E ratio of 15.20 and P/S ratio of 3.48. The dividend yield of JPMorgan Chase & Co stocks is 2.68%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with JPMorgan Chase & Co. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- Co-President & COO, CEO CCB Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 12,881 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Corporate Controller Nicole Giles sold 3,154 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
- Executive Vice President Marianne Lake sold 9,481 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
- General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.
- Chief Risk Officer Ashley Bacon sold 8,400 shares of JPM stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $138.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.
