Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Boeing Co, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Investment company Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Boeing Co, Enbridge Inc, Comcast Corp, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $214 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IUSB, BA, ENB, CMCSA, XOM, LOW, NKE, PROG,

IUSB, BA, ENB, CMCSA, XOM, LOW, NKE, PROG, Added Positions: VCSH, VTEB, VEU, FNDX, MUB, VUG, VWOB, VTI, VT, IVW, IEMG, DSI, SPY, VEA, AMZN, VTV, BKNG, COST, VOO, VXF, VO, IVV, IUSG, V, BLK, BRK.B,

VCSH, VTEB, VEU, FNDX, MUB, VUG, VWOB, VTI, VT, IVW, IEMG, DSI, SPY, VEA, AMZN, VTV, BKNG, COST, VOO, VXF, VO, IVV, IUSG, V, BLK, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IXUS, AAXJ, IUSV, MU, AAPL, FDN, VXUS, FB, IAU, IHI, SBUX, GOOG, JPM, PRF,

For the details of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+rickey+investment+advisors+p.l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 251,800 shares, 27.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 412,216 shares, 16.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 692.27% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 563,130 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 303,462 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 35,961 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.67 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $54.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 19,859 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,271 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 692.27%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14%. The holding were 412,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,001 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. reduced to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 20.3%. The sale prices were between $186.35 and $219.82, with an estimated average price of $202.49. The stock is now traded at around $222.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. still held 1,221 shares as of 2020-12-31.